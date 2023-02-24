I spoke with Vikram Walecha, CTO, ServiceNow at IBM, about how the dramatic rise of low code software enables non-tech staff to build important aspects of tech infrastructure.
Among the topics we covered:
- How is low code disrupting the tech market?
- What advice do you give to companies that want to do more with low code?
- How is ServiceNow/IBM addressing the low code needs of its clients?
- The future of low code in the enterprise? What can we expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: