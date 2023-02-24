Building on a couple of years of major buzz, low code is a growing driver – and disruptor – of enterprise IT.

I spoke with Vikram Walecha, CTO, ServiceNow at IBM, about how the dramatic rise of low code software enables non-tech staff to build important aspects of tech infrastructure.

Among the topics we covered:

How is low code disrupting the tech market?

What advice do you give to companies that want to do more with low code?

How is ServiceNow/IBM addressing the low code needs of its clients?

The future of low code in the enterprise? What can we expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: