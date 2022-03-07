I spoke with executives at four top AI vendors about key trends driving the market, and asked them to provide advice on how to select an AI solution; they also predict the future of AI. On the panel:
Raj Koneru, CEO, Kore.ai
Stephanie McReynolds, Head of Marketing, Ambient.ai
Henry Ehrenberg, Co-founder, Head of Engineering, Snorkel AI
Andrew Gludt, Sales Director, Neuton
The topics we discussed:
- Please tell us what your business does; specifically, how it uses AI.
- What’s a key trend that you see in the AI market that companies should know about?
- I think companies are quite confused about selecting AI solutions. Any advice you’d give them in terms of making the best choice?
- The future of AI in your area? What’s a milestone or two we can expect?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: