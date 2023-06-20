I spoke with Andi Mann, Global CTO & Founder of Sageable, about key points revealed in a upcoming report on digital transformation. He also highlighted trends in observability, DevOps, IT Ops and AIOps.
Among the topics we covered:
- Based on your latest research into Digital Transformation, what technologies are bubbling to the top?
- What key trends are you seeing in Observability? Why is it getting so much attention?
- AI is everywhere, and creeping into IT Ops too. How are ML and AI impacting IT Ops and DevOps today? What about the near future?
- Looking ahead, what is the Next Big Thing for Ops?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: