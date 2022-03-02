I spoke with David Hughes, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Aruba, about key trends in networking, including the relationship between security and networking.
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video:
Networking technology doesn't get as much buzz as other hot tech sectors, yet it's the foundation of all IT infrastructure - and plays an increasing role in security.
I spoke with David Hughes, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Aruba, about key trends in networking, including the relationship between security and networking.
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: