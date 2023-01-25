I spoke with Liz Centoni, Chief Strategy Officer at Cisco, about her predictions for tech in the year ahead.
We discussed her four key forecasts for 2023:
Trend #1: New Dimensions to the Attack Surface
Key point: Quantum Cryptography?
Trend #2: Experience Economy and Business Insights
Key point: Edge Native Application Development Frameworks – where are we with edge computing?
Trend #3: Next Phase of Smart Connectivity and Networks
Key point: multicloud realignment?
Trend #4: Building a Better, More Inclusive Future for All
Key point: Responsible AI – is there a case for optimism?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: