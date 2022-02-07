A major industry expert discusses future trends in emerging technology, with an eye toward how various technologies will influence one another.

I spoke with Liz Centoni, Chief Strategy Officer and GM for Applications, at Cisco, about her predictions for future developments in emerging technology.

Among the topics we covered:

Prediction: “Data deluge, data gravity, and the need for predictive insights will propel the Edge toward whole new application development and experience paradigms.”

I agree that the Edge is a new era dawning, but doesn’t the Edge also pose an entirely new range of security concerns?

Prediction: “Ethical, responsible, and explainable AI – from design and development to deployment – will become a top priority for organizations and governments worldwide if we are genuinely interested in an inclusive future for all.”

No doubt that AI offers enormous potential. Are you concerned that AI may be hard to govern, because the massive investment poured into it may dwarf that of any governing organization?

Prediction: “The future of innovation and business is tied to unlocking the power of data in an application-driven world created with a secure, observable, and API-first mindset.”

This clearly seems like a good idea. How close are we to this ideal? Are most major applications currently built with an API-first approach?

Prediction: “Only through the delivery of predictive and seamless Internet access will the metaverse be realized, and access to technology and innovation become ubiquitous.”

This is interesting – what timeframe do you see for the metaverse becoming a reality?

