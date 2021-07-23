SD-WANs and SASE are red hot today and they should be, as they are the most transformative technologies for the WAN since, well, maybe ever.

Most organizations I talk to are either in the process of deploying SD-WAN and/or SASE or planning to. The reason for this “big shift” is that SD-WAN and SASE are optimized to enable businesses to connect to the cloud where the traditional “hub and spoke” model was better suited for client server computing. Businesses have steadily been shifting apps and computing resources to the cloud, accelerating their plans because the pandemic.

Despite the promise of SD-WAN and SASE, they don’t solve all network problems. SD-WANs require multiple broadband connections and then the technology selects the best path based on application need or performance.

This works well for larger branch offices but there are several locations that do not have access to multiple broadband connections. Here, the network manager needs to make a tough choice – pay the big bucks for a private network service, such as Ethernet or use low-cost broadband and live with performance problems.

This week, managed service provider, Masergy unveiled a solution called Performance Edge that brings Ethernet-like performance to a single broadband connection. To understand better how this works, I interviewed Masergy CEO, Chris MacFarland, in this recent ZKast, done in partnership with eWEEK as part of its eSPEAKS series. Highlights of the interview are below: