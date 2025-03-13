eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

As GenAI becomes more ingrained in C-Suite decision making, a newly released SAP survey reveals that 32% of executives worry about a widening skills gap. Yet, despite these concerns, the majority of executives — 74% — place greater confidence in AI-generated insights than in advice from colleagues or friends.

The trust in AI is even stronger at the board level, where 85% of board members favor AI-driven advice, compared to 58% of non-board executives.

AI’s expanding role in decision-making

The survey also found that more than two in five executives (44%) would trust generative AI to override their planned decisions based on insights, while 38% would trust AI to make business decisions on their behalf.

When it comes to specific applications, executives primarily rely on AI for data analysis and decision-making recommendations (52%). Many also trust AI to identify overlooked risks (48 percent) and suggest alternative strategies (47%).

Beyond strategic planning, AI is being leveraged across various business functions, including product development, budget planning, and market research — each cited by 40% of respondents as areas where AI plays a key role.

The influence of AI extends beyond corporate settings, with many executives reporting personal benefits. According to the survey, 39% experience improved work-life balance due to AI, 38% report enhanced mental well-being, and 31% say AI has helped reduce stress.

Why leaders are embracing AI-driven insights

The high level of trust executives are placing in AI for making decisions was the most notable finding of the survey, according to Jared Coyle, chief AI officer for SAP North America.

“When you think about it, strategic decisions are made largely against trusted data and then trusted outputs of understanding of that data,’’ Coyle told TechRepublic.

“So it makes perfect sense that being equipped with this technology that analyzes massive amounts of data and serves up insights so rapidly is something leaders are not only getting behind but fully embedding into their day-to-day lives and boardroom decisions.”

The AI skills gap persists

Executives may trust AI more frequently, but many organizations face a challenge in ensuring employees have the necessary AI skills. Sixty-six percent of leaders said they would not hire someone without AI skills, according to a 2024 report from Microsoft and LinkedIn. Yet, only 25% of companies globally currently offer AI training, the report said.