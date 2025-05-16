eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The Chinese government recently imposed new restrictions on students using AI in the classroom. Not only do the restrictions forbid students from using AI-derived content in their schoolwork, but, for some age levels, students are also prohibited from using generative AI without teacher supervision.

China’s latest announcement comes only months after launching a government initiative to begin AI education for students as young as six years old. While the Beijing Municipal Education Commission plans to implement this initiative in fall 2025, it appears they’ll have to navigate these new restrictions while doing so.

New guidelines for AI use in classrooms

A recent press release by China’s Ministry of Education announced the availability of two new guides addressing AI use in classrooms. This includes:

The Guidelines for General Education of Artificial Intelligence in Primary and Secondary Schools (2025 Edition), also known as the General Education Guide.

The Guidelines for the Use of Generative Artificial Intelligence in Primary and Secondary Schools (2025 Edition), also known as the Use Guide.

When combined, these guidelines expressly prohibit primary school students from accessing generative AI tools without the teacher supervision. Middle school students are allowed to use generative AI to explore logical analysis, and high schoolers can use it for inquiry-based learning and technical research.

Understanding the General Education Guide

The General Education Guide lays the groundwork for basic AI literacy through a four-pronged strategy of integrating knowledge, hands-on skills, critical thinking abilities, and personal values.

For primary school teachers, this means ensuring their students have a basic understanding of AI and ethical AI usage. Beyond that, middle and high school teachers will instill some of the more advanced technical principles of AI, along with ongoing innovation with the various types of AI models.

Exploring the Use Guide

Conversely, the Use Guide focuses on the three fundamental applications of generative AI amongst primary and secondary school students. These include:

Promoting the ongoing growth and development of students

Providing assistance to teachers within the classroom

Supporting education management across the country

The Ministry of Education’s recent press release was translated to read, in part; “In order to prevent students from weakening their independent thinking ability due to excessive dependence on generative artificial intelligence, the Use Guide establishes a systematic prevention mechanism from the dimensions of institutional norms, teaching guidance, and role positioning.”

Preparing students for an AI-driven future

Between the Beijing Municipal Education Commission’s AI initiative and the Ministry of Education’s new guidelines, China is going all-in on AI education for their youth. Moreover, they’re trying to do so as safely and responsibly as possible — a move that could give them an edge over other countries lagging behind in similar efforts.