On Tuesday, April 18, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be the Future of Edge Computing, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the current state of edge computing, including predictions for its future directions. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to enterprises about how to get the most from their edge deployment.

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Future of Edge page. At the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: Future of Edge Computing

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Bruce Kornfeld, Chief Marketing and Product Officer, StorMagic

Joe Valencia, Chief Product Officer, Origin

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Tweetchat Questions: Future of Edge Computing

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following – check back for more/revised questions:

How would you describe the current state of edge computing? Do most companies have an effective strategy? What key trends are driving the edge computing sector sector here in early 2023? What are the most vexing edge computing challenges today? Is complexity the biggest problem? How do you recommend addressing these edge computing challenges? What Best Practices advice would you give to companies to build their enterprise edge computing deployment? Let’s look ahead: What will the edge computing sector look like 3-5 years from now? Will will be the enduring challenges that edge computing will continue to face in the future? Your best advice to help companies prepare for the future of edge computing? A last Big Thought about edge computing – what else should managers/buyers/providers know about enterprise edge?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

Jan. 17: Challenges in Data Analytics

Feb. 14: Why is Multicloud So Difficult?

March 14: AI in the Enterprise

April 18: Future of Edge Computing

May 16: Best Practices in Data Analytics

June 13: Pros and Cons of Low Code / No Code

*all topics subjects to change