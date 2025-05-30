eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

German Bionic has launched Exia, the world’s first exoskeleton powered by end-to-end augmented AI, ushering in a new era of smart, wearable robotics for industrial workers. The next-generation device is lighter, stronger, and more intelligent than any of its predecessors. Equipped with adaptive AI, Exia continuously learns from its users’ movements, adjusting in real time to enhance performance and reduce strain.

“Exia represents a breakthrough in human augmentation,” co-founder and CEO of German Bionic Armin G. Schmidt said earlier this week. “It’s built not only on years of engineering excellence and the lived experiences of countless workers who already rely on our technology, but also on a foundation of billions of real-world data points.”

Exploring the primary features of Exia

Exia is a highly intelligent exoskeleton. Not only does it understand how workers lift and carry objects and move around the jobsite, but, thanks to its AI capabilities, the technology learns and adapts to new user habits over time. Exia also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, enabling easy device updates via Wi-Fi or cellular networks.

Additionally:

Exia’s adaptive lift engine supports up to 84 lbs (38 kg) . This makes a 66-lb load feel more like 5 pounds to the user, making it easier to handle larger loads while simultaneously experiencing less stress on the arms, legs, and back.

. This makes a 66-lb load feel more like 5 pounds to the user, making it easier to handle larger loads while simultaneously experiencing less stress on the arms, legs, and back. The exoskeleton also leverages a digital twin of the user . Serving as a virtual representation of the user, this digital twin automatically identifies and flags high-risk motions and actions. It can also be remotely monitored as needed.

. Serving as a virtual representation of the user, this digital twin automatically identifies and flags high-risk motions and actions. It can also be remotely monitored as needed. It operates on a standard 40V battery, which is widely available at many hardware stores worldwide. The battery lasts from four to six hours, but it can be hot-swapped with a fresh one to avoid any interruptions in service.

German Bionic’s Connect app, available for both iOS and Android, enables easy modification of Exia’s settings, viewing of analytics, and even provides gamified coaching to the user. Additionally, German Bionic IO, a cloud-based AI data analytics platform, offers ergonomic data, exoskeleton fleet management, and more.

Tracking its debut around the world

Exia made its official US debut in May 2025 at The Wall Street Journal’s Future of Everything event in New York City. The next-gen exoskeleton will also make its European debut in June 2025 at VivaTech in Paris, France.

German Bionic began accepting orders on May 27. The exoskeleton is available now for individual or fleet orders. It can be purchased directly through German Bionic or from one of their authorized resellers.

The future of exoskeleton technology

Now that the world’s first true augmented AI exoskeleton has hit the market, it’s safe to say that the future of exoskeleton tech is here. German Bionic and other robotics companies will continue to push the boundaries of adaptive lift technology, ergonomics, and AI. We’ll likely see more AI-powered exoskeletons sooner rather than later.