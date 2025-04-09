eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Two Microsoft employees were dismissed on Monday, April 7, following high-profile protests surrounding the Israeli military’s usage of Microsoft AI products.

Ibtihal Aboussad, a former AI software engineer with Microsoft, was fired for disobedience, willful misconduct, willful neglect of duty, and just cause, according to the company. She interrupted a keynote speech of Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman at the company’s 50th anniversary event on Friday, April 4.

“Mustafa, shame on you. You claim that you care for using AI for good, but Microsoft sells AI weapons to the Israeli military. Fifty thousand people have died, and Microsoft powers this genocide in our region. You have blood on your hands,” said Aboussad as she attempted to approach the stage.

Vaniya Agrawal, also a former software engineer with Microsoft, staged her own protest at a separate event later that day. She interrupted remarks by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. While Agrawal had previously submitted her resignation, the tech giant sent her an internal message on April 7 terminating her employment immediately.

No Azure for Apartheid

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has faced internal backlash over its operations. On October 24, 2024, two other employees, Abdo Mohamed and Hossam Nasr, were fired after their part in a vigil and fundraiser for a campaign known as No Azure for Apartheid.

Part of the larger No Tech for Apartheid network, No Azure for Apartheid has outlined four key demands:

End Microsoft Azure contracts with the Israeli military. Provide visibility into all ties and relationships between Microsoft and the Israeli state. Advocate for Microsoft to support an immediate ceasefire. Better protect employees who voice their concerns publicly.

While Microsoft has yet to act on these demands, the company continues to emphasize its commitment to ethical business practices.

