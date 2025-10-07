Latest News
MrBeast Warns of ‘Scary Times’ as AI Threatens YouTube Creators

MrBeast Warns of 'Scary Times' as AI Threatens YouTube Creators

Image: Suttha/Adobe

Written By
Aminu Abdullahi
Aminu Abdullahi
Oct 7, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

YouTube’s biggest star, MrBeast, is raising a red flag about the future of online video creation. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), he voiced deep concern over the rapid rise of AI in the content world.

“When AI videos are just as good as normal videos, I wonder what that will do to YouTube and how it will impact the millions of creators currently making content for a living… scary times,” MrBeast—whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson—wrote on X.

His post has sparked conversations across the creator community, with many of its members sharing similar concerns that AI could disrupt their livelihoods.

MrBeast’s comments come as AI video tools continue to evolve at a rapid pace. Just last week, OpenAI released Sora 2, a text-to-video tool that lets users create realistic videos from simple prompts, even inserting themselves into scenes.

YouTube itself has also hopped on the AI bandwagon. Google’s video platform now allows creators to animate still images, transform visual styles, and even generate clips from podcasts and livestreams using its new AI suite.

While such tools promise to make production easier, they also raise questions about originality, copyright, and job security in the creative industry, issues that have already sparked strikes in Hollywood and beyond.

Why MrBeast’s comment matters

MrBeast may not personally face the threat of being replaced by AI as his brand thrives on large-scale, real-world stunts that rely on authenticity and human emotion. But his concern runs deeper than self-preservation. It’s about the millions of smaller creators who depend on platforms like YouTube to make a living.

As one of the most influential figures on the internet, his words carry weight. The 27-year-old recently topped Forbes’ 2025 list of highest-earning creators, earning roughly $85 million and building a following of over 630 million across platforms.

His post highlights a growing unease across the creator economy that AI will alter how content is created and who benefits from it.

Not his first run-in with AI

This isn’t the first time MrBeast has found himself in the middle of an AI controversy. Earlier this year, he released a tool that used AI to generate YouTube thumbnails through his analytics platform, Viewstats.

The move backfired as many creators accused the feature of copying existing designs and undermining human artists. MrBeast eventually pulled the tool down and apologized, saying, “It deeply makes me sad when I do something that people in the community are upset by.”

His decision to step back highlighted the delicate balance between adopting new tech and protecting the creative ecosystem that platforms like YouTube rely on.

AI has become part of our daily lives — particularly in the workplace. In fact, 1 in 5 US workers now use AI on the job, according to a new report by Pew Research Center.

thumbnail Aminu Abdullahi

Aminu Abdullahi is an experienced B2B technology and finance writer and award-winning public speaker. He is the co-author of the e-book, The Ultimate Creativity Playbook, and has written for various publications, including TechRepublic, eWEEK, Enterprise Networking Planet, eSecurity Planet, CIO Insight, Enterprise Storage Forum, IT Business Edge, Webopedia, Software Pundit, Geekflare and more.

