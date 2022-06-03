I spoke with Chaim Mazal, CISO and SVP of Technology at Kandji, about how to handle the complex security problems created by today’s shift toward a hybrid work environment, from working at home to all manner of remote work.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the cybersecurity market in this era of hybrid work, what major shifts do you see happening?
- What advice would you give to companies that need to boost their security posture?
- How is Kandji addressing the security needs of its clients? What’s the Kandji advantage?
- The future of cybersecurity? Are companies ever going to win the battle against hackers?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: