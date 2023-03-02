I spoke with David Reber, CSO of Nvidia, about how the modern cybersecurity sector is defined by “AI vs. AI.”
Among the topics we discussed:
- In the world of cybersecurity, it appears that AI is a tool used by both sides – it’s similar to an escalating arms race. Can you talk about how AI is shaping the security sector?
- If both sides have AI, how can companies get the better hand in protecting themselves? What are your recommendations?
- How do Nvidia’s AI offerings serve the cybersecurity sector?
- The future of AI and cybersecurity? What do you foresee and how can companies get ready now?
