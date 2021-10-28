Data Point No. 4: Organizations don’t feel confident about their security.

A little less than half of surveyed organizations said they’re very or extremely confident about their application security. With an average of 25 application updates every month, multiplied across hundreds of applications, the operating environment is shifting far faster than the ability of security teams to keep pace.

Data Point No. 5: Organizations shouldn’t bolt on security.

Security should be a concern across the software development life cycle and for every part of the organization. This means applying application vulnerability management throughout the development cycle to proactively detect and mitigate issues before release.

Use automated testing tools as much as possible so that software is being analyzed for vulnerabilities as its being developed. Security should be an integral part of the entire application life cycle – from development to end-of-life.

This requires both an organizational and a cultural shift towards embracing security across development, IT and security teams.

Data Point No. 6: The need to patch and implement a rigorous vulnerability management is real.

Vulnerability management and basic cybersecurity hygiene is foundational and yet, it’s one of the hardest things to get done consistently and at scale. It requires a continuous commitment to scanning, patching, and testing to ensure effectiveness – better that you find a vulnerability than an attacker.

Lack of visibility, unintended consequences of patching and custom software all make it challenging for even the largest organizations, but the time and effort invested are well worth it.

Data Point No. 7: Web applications are the target, so protect them with a WAF.

Almost 80% of all attacks now target web applications according to the 2021 Verizon Data Breach Investigations report. So, protect them with Web Application Firewalls (WAF), which are designed to detect and block malicious traffic from reaching your web applications.

Acting as a proxy for the application server, a WAF can also block the illegitimate exfiltration of data. As with all security tools, invest in time to properly configure and maintain your WAFs.

Data Point No. 8: Implement Zero Trust and MFA to restrict access.

Almost every data breach involves the compromise or abuse of privileges to gain access to key applications. Therefore, strive to limit access to key applications to only those users who absolutely need them to perform their jobs. Implementing Zero Trust, Multi-Factor Authentication and Privileged Access Management strategies are proven ways to protect critical network resources and help ensure that only legitimate access is granted.