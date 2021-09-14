I spoke with Simon Jelley, GM & VP of Product at Veritas Technologies, about why ransomware is so difficult to defend against, and his suggestions for critical best practices to lessen the threat.
Among the topics we discussed:
- What’s the current state of ransomware?
- Why does security software alone keep falling short?
- Why is paying the ransom never the right thing to do?
- How do organizations prepare for a ransomware attack in such a way that they can avoid paying the ransom?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
