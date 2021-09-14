Simon Jelley, GM & VP of Product at Veritas Technologies, explains why ransomware is so difficult to defend against, and outlines critical best practices to lessen the threat.

Among the topics we discussed:

What’s the current state of ransomware?

Why does security software alone keep falling short?

Why is paying the ransom never the right thing to do?

How do organizations prepare for a ransomware attack in such a way that they can avoid paying the ransom?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: