The general manager of HPE GreenLake discusses the rapid changes in the cloud market, including how cloud users are focusing on growth past-pandemic.
→ Chapters
- 0:00 Introduction
- 0:52 Cloud trends
- 2:15 The future of the data center
- 5:10 Post-pandemic changes
- 6:40 What problems are customers facing?
- 8:32 HPE’s product and service offerings
- 11:35 Cloud infrastructure comparison 1
- 14:15 The future of the cloud
- 16:05 Wrap up
