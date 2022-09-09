I spoke with Beena Ammanath, Executive Director of the Global Deloitte AI Institute, about the challenges – and potential – in creating an ethical framework for the development of artificial intelligence.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Clearly, ethics in AI is a growing issue – people are concerned with how AI will impact their lives. Do you think that companies are fully aware of this concern, and are addressing it?
- It seems that governing AI will be a challenge, because there is no governing body; and because the field is so highly complex it is naturally hard to govern. Thoughts?
- What advice do you give to companies that want to be more cognizant of ethics in AI? What concrete steps can they take?
- The future of ethics in AI? Where do you see the area headed in the next 3-5 years?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: