Does the torrid pace of investment in AI create challenges for the development of an ethical practice in this emerging technology?

I spoke with Beena Ammanath, Executive Director of the Global Deloitte AI Institute, about the challenges – and potential – in creating an ethical framework for the development of artificial intelligence.

Among the topics we discussed:

Clearly, ethics in AI is a growing issue – people are concerned with how AI will impact their lives. Do you think that companies are fully aware of this concern, and are addressing it?

It seems that governing AI will be a challenge, because there is no governing body; and because the field is so highly complex it is naturally hard to govern. Thoughts?

What advice do you give to companies that want to be more cognizant of ethics in AI? What concrete steps can they take?

The future of ethics in AI? Where do you see the area headed in the next 3-5 years?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: