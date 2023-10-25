What's the current state of enterprise AI? Providing insight are Chris Niederman, Managing Director, Global Systems Integrators at Amazon Web Services; and Chris Wegmann, Global Technology Lead of AWS Business Group at Accenture.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

What’s the current state of AI in the enterprise, and what key issues should businesses be focusing on? To gain insight into these complex questions, I spoke with Chris Niederman, Managing Director, Global Systems Integrators at Amazon Web Services; and Chris Wegmann, Global Technology Lead of AWS Business Group at Accenture.

Scroll down for full video and podcast versions of this discussion.

Key quotes from the interview:

Shifts in investment

Where enterprise customers are investing is changing. Cloud offers great value yet the interest in generative AI is enormous. “I think we’ve seen this resurgence of AI and the interest in what that’s going to do – and then obviously leading to generative AI. So [cloud] value definitely is still key for our customers, but where they’re putting that money has changed I think over the last year.” – Chris Wegmann

Machine learning and generative AI

“I think that [customer conversations] start with cost cutting, but our experience is that customer conversations quickly turn to how we can help them innovate and transform their businesses in an accelerated pace. And as such, we’re seeing the next wave of widespread machine learning adoption with the opportunity for every customer experience and application to be reinvented with generative AI.” – Chris Niederman

Large language models

“First and foremost, we know [Large language model] choice is paramount. There’s no one model that will rule them all. It’s about choosing the right model for the right use case. Then the ability for customers to securely customize these models with their own data is key. – Chris Niederman

Responsible AI

“I think that when you think about artificial intelligence and machine learning, it is or will be one of the most transformational technologies around in a generation, tackling some of humanity’s most challenging problems and augmenting human performance and maximizing productivity. So there’s a bigger picture here as we look to the future: I think responsible use of these technologies is key to fostering continued innovation.” – Chris Wegmann

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: