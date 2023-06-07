I spoke with Amita Walia, CEO of Informatica, about the challenges that companies face with scaling artificial intelligence, including the need for ethics and compliance ‘guardrails.’
Among the topics we discussed:
- AI in the enterprise is growing rapidly, yet plenty of companies face problems with scaling and operationalizing AI. What are the difficult challenges here?
- What about the issues of AI ethics and compliance? This is new area without guardrails in place – there’s plenty of peril for companies.
- How is Informatica positioning itself around the generative AI trend? What about the CLAIRE solution?
- The future of generative? How do you see it evolving in the months/years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: