I spoke with top executives from The Rockefeller Foundation and Salesforce about efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, with the goal of building a solid ethical framework for the technology’s growth. On the panel:
Kathy Baxter, Principal Architect, Ethical AI Practice, Salesforce
Zia Khan, Senior VP, Innovation, The Rockefeller Foundation
Among the issues we discussed:
- What do you see as some of the more difficult challenges facing the development of an ethical framework for AI?
- One way to create an ethical framework is through regulation; there will likely be continued resistance to this. For instance, the issue of “explainability” will certainly require regulation. How do you see AI regulation proceeding?
- Any advice for organizations and companies that want to ensure that they build ethics into their AI deployment?
- What do you see, a few years (or several years) out for ethics in AI? Will the question of ethics be resolved? Can it be resolved? It feels like a permanent concern.
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video: