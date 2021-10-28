Can AI be regulated? Top executives from The Rockefeller Foundation and Salesforce discussed efforts to build an ethical framework for this powerful emerging technology.

I spoke with top executives from The Rockefeller Foundation and Salesforce about efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, with the goal of building a solid ethical framework for the technology’s growth. On the panel:

Kathy Baxter, Principal Architect, Ethical AI Practice, Salesforce

Zia Khan, Senior VP, Innovation, The Rockefeller Foundation

Among the issues we discussed:

What do you see as some of the more difficult challenges facing the development of an ethical framework for AI?

One way to create an ethical framework is through regulation; there will likely be continued resistance to this. For instance, the issue of “explainability” will certainly require regulation. How do you see AI regulation proceeding?

Any advice for organizations and companies that want to ensure that they build ethics into their AI deployment?

What do you see, a few years (or several years) out for ethics in AI? Will the question of ethics be resolved? Can it be resolved? It feels like a permanent concern.

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: