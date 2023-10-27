Elizabeth Tobey, Head of Marketing, Digital Solutions at NICE, details the key issues involved with using AI to scale and adapt digital self service in call centers and business other uses.

I spoke with Elizabeth Tobey, Head of Marketing, Digital Solutions at NICE, about the key issues involved with using AI to scale and adapt digital self service in call centers and business other uses.

Among the topics we discussed:

When you refer to “digital self-service,” what do you mean?

What role does artificial intelligence play in automating customer interactions and providing a personalized experience through self-service solutions?

How do you ensure your digital self-service solutions align with the company’s overall CX strategy and objectives?

How should the success and effectiveness of digital self-service solutions be measured in terms of CX improvement?

How does NICE ensure their digital self-service solutions remain scalable and adaptable as the company grows and evolves?

How can businesses address the potential challenges of customer resistance to digital self-service, especially among less tech-savvy demographics?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: