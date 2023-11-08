I spoke with Lee Caswell, SVP of Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix, about how AI can enable new levels of application portability in a distributed computing environment.
Among the topics we discussed:
- You’ve noted that “AI will drive a decentralization of IT infrastructure as AI models become more distributed.” Why will AI models be so distributed?
- You’ve also opined that companies will “apply AI at the edge because that’s where the data is – this is going to impact infrastructure in a massive way.” But will the compute power to run AI reside at the edge?
- How is Nutanix addressing the AI and hybrid multicloud needs of its clients?
- The future of AI and hybrid multicloud? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?
