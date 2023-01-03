Join a group of industry experts as they discuss – over Twitter – the core challenges in enterprise-level data analytics.

On Tuesday, January 17, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Challenges in Data Analytics, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the many challenges in optimizing a data analytics practice. Our ultimate goal: to offer guidance to enterprises about how to get the most from their analytics practice.

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Challenges in Data Analytics page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: Challenges in Data Analytics

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Tweetchat Questions: Challenges in Data Analytics

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/revised questions:

1. What trends are shaping enterprise data analytics here at the start of 2023?

2. Have data analytics insights filtered down from the C-suite to the majority of company staff?

3. Is cost a major challenge in data analytics at any level? Cost of application, or training? How to remedy this?

4. Apart from cost, what are the major challenges that companies face with data analytics?

5. What 1-2 strategies do you recommend to overcome these challenges with data analytics?

6. Data culture: Have companies truly adopted a “data culture,” whatever that term might mean?

7. Data governance? Few topics are as unexciting but wildly important as data governance. Thoughts?

8. The question I can’t stop asking: What’s a big myth associated with data analytics?

9. A closing thought on data analytics – what matters most about analytics?

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2023*

Jan. 17: Challenges in Data Analytics

Feb. 14: Why is Multicloud So Difficult?

March 14: AI in the Enterprise

April 18: Future of Edge Computing

May 16: Best Practices in Data Analytics

June 13: Pros and Cons of Low Code / No Code

*all topics subjects to change