On Tuesday, November 9, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be "New Tech to Expect for 2022,"

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – important trends in emerging tech: what’s up with data, with AI, with cloud computing? Will digital transformation live up to the hype? What technologies will move forward, which will lose ground? What will be the biggest trend of 2022?

Special Guests, New Tech in 2022

Special guests:

Larry Lunetta, VP WLAN and Security Solutions Marketing at Aruba

Llanor Alleyne, Managing Editor , IT Business Edge

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Questions for the Tweetchat

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

First, let’s get a current portrait: what technology has been the biggest winner in 2021? If you had to pick one technology that will “star” in 2022, what would it be? Which technology will fade the most in 2022? What’s dying off and/or becoming less influential? What will be a big surprise in 2022 technology? What don’t we see coming? What about cloud in 2022? What will be a key trend? AI and ML in 2022? What do you predict? Data analytics? How will data in the enterprise grow in 2022? Will the current craze for “digital transformation” continue, fade or grow larger in 2022? Your one big predictions for tech in 2022?

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2021*

Jan. 12: What’s Up in Next-Gen Data Security

Feb. 9: Why Data Orchestration is Fast Replacing Batch Processing

March 9: What’s Next-Gen in Health-Care IT?|

April 13: The Home as Enterprise Branch

May 11: Next-Gen Networking Products & Services

June 8: Challenges in AI

July 15: VDI and Enabling Hybrid Work

Aug. 17: DevOps & Agile Development

Sept. 14: Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy

Oct. 12: DataOps and the Future of Data Management

Nov. 9: New Tech to Expect for 2022

Dec. 14: Predictions and Wild Guesses for Tech in 2022

*all topics subjects to change