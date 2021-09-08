Calling all Data Storage experts on Twitter – join the #eWEEKchat on September 14, 11 AM PT: Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy.

On Tuesday, September 14, at 11 AM PST, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – important Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy concepts, including market trends, key advantages, best practices, overcoming challenges, and data storage’s critical role in today’s IT sector. Data storage, it seems, never stops expanding.

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Data Storage Crowdchat page: log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Special Guests, Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy

The list of data storage experts in this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Paul Speciale, Chief Product Officer, Scality

Curtis Anderson, Software Architect, Panasas

Chris Preimesberger, Contributing Writer, ZDNet. Editor emeritus, eWeek

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more questions:

What is the biggest current challenge in data storage? Are companies struggling with siloed and fragmented data storage as much as they always have? Or is this getting better? For data privacy, what’s the current state of compliance and data storage? Are companies struggling with compliance issues? For data protection, clearly ransomware has become a huge problem. Key best practices to protect against ransomware? What do you expect for the future of data storage, protection and privacy, say 3-5 years out?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2021*

Jan. 12: What’s Up in Next-Gen Data Security

Feb. 9: Why Data Orchestration is Fast Replacing Batch Processing

March 9: What’s Next-Gen in Health-Care IT?|

April 13: The Home as Enterprise Branch

May 11: Next-Gen Networking Products & Services

June 8: Challenges in AI

July 15: VDI and Enabling Hybrid Work

Aug. 17: DevOps & Agile Development

Sept. 14: Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy

Oct. 12: DataOps: The Data Management Platform of the Future?

Nov. 9: New Tech to Expect for 2022

Dec. 14: Predixions and Wild Guesses for IT in 2022

*all topics subjects to change