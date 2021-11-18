To get more insight from your data analytics practice, focus on business value rather than mere metrics.

I spoke with Bill Schmarzo, Customer Advocate, Data Management Incubation at Dell, and Andi Mann, CTO at Qumu, about the current state of data analytics, and how to optimize your analytics practice.

Among the topics we discussed:

Enterprises everywhere are struggling with getting the most from data analytics – most of it is never actually mined for intelligence. Where’s the biggest problem? Is it silos, lack of scale, a resistance to the metrics, a lack of data prep, is it the software itself? What’s holding us back?

What advice would you give to companies seeking to get more from their data analytics? What one practice will move them forward the most?

What about a tech trend that is influencing how companies use data. The Edge is maturing; more data is crunched at the edge. AI is helping humans process data. Is there a tech trend you’d point to that’s influencing data mining that companies need to be aware of – or more focused on?

What do you see in the near to mid-term for the future of data analytics? A key milestone?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: