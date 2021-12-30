Why do companies find their data analytics practice so challenging? An expert provides insight.

I spoke with Brian Keare, CIO of Incorta, about why companies are struggling to handle their data analytics, and how this relates to the supply chain bottleneck.

Among the tech issues we discussed:

Data analytics – plenty of companies struggle in this area. Why? What’s the core challenge?

What advice would you give to companies to optimize their analytics practice?

The current global supply chains snarl is pretty backlogged. How can analytics help?

What do you see as the future of cloud-based analytics?

Watch the video: