Even as it get ever more important, optimizing a data analytics practice remain deeply challenging for many companies.

I spoke with Amir Orad, CEO of Sisense, about the issues that prevent companies from getting the most from their data analytics platforms.

Among the topics we discussed:

Even here in 2022, many companies haven’t fully using data analytics. Why the reluctance?

Furthermore, your view is that data science teams aren’t focusing on the optimal project. What’s the best focus?

How is Sisense addressing the analytics needs of its clients?

What’s the biggest infrastructure obstacles to data democratization? How can companies move past this?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: