I spoke with Ajay Bhatia, Global VP & GM of Digital Compliance at Veritas, about how companies can remain data compliant even as AI chatbots ingest – and reproduce – ever more data.
Among the topics we discussed:
- What are the key risks to companies in terms of chatbot-related data compliance?
- What advice do you give to companies to remain compliant, long term?
- How is Veritas addressing the digital compliance needs of its clients? What services are the most important in this area?
- The future of chatbots and compliance? Where is the sector headed?
