How can companies remain data compliant even as chatbots ingest – and reproduce – ever more data?

I spoke with Ajay Bhatia, Global VP & GM of Digital Compliance at Veritas, about how companies can remain data compliant even as AI chatbots ingest – and reproduce – ever more data.

Among the topics we discussed:

What are the key risks to companies in terms of chatbot-related data compliance?

What advice do you give to companies to remain compliant, long term?

How is Veritas addressing the digital compliance needs of its clients? What services are the most important in this area?

The future of chatbots and compliance? Where is the sector headed?

