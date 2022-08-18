A discussion of the computer vision sector, including the role of deep learning technology.

I spoke with Prashant Natarajan, VP of Strategy & Products at H2O.ai, about the development and potential of the computer vision sector, including the role of deep learning technology.

As you survey the computer vision market, what trends are driving the market?

What about deep learning? Seems like deep learning is still quite early in terms of mass adoption.

How is H20.ai addressing the AI needs of its clients? What’s the H20.ai advantage?

The future of AI and computer vision? What are some key milestones we can expect in the years ahead?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: