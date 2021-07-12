I spoke with Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva, about key trends and challenges facing companies in cloud-based data backup. Among the topics we covered:
- Where do you see the data backup/protection market now? What are some key trends, and some key challenges facing companies?
- Druva uses a SaaS model, based on AWS, with customer backup data stored in AWS S3. What are the advantages? Will the entire industry move to this? If not, why not?
- What advice do you give to customers, to maximize the effectiveness of the cloud backup process? What are typical challenges you see companies encountering?
- Can ransomware attacks be stopped? If so, using what techniques and strategy?
- What do you see as the future of data backup? We’re living in a multicloud world with data exceptionally distributed – and probably getting more distributed.
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
Jaspreet Singh, CEO of Druva, spoke about key trends and challenges facing companies in cloud-based data backup.
- James Maguire on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JamesMaguire
- eWEEK on Twitter: https://twitter.com/eWEEKNews
- eWEEK on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eWeekNews/
- eWEEK on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ewee…