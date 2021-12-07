Tweet with the experts as they forecast tech in 2022, including predictions for data, AI, cloud computing, security, and digital transformation.

On Tuesday, December 14, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be “Predictions for Tech in 2022,” and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – forecasts for something that’s hard to forecast: what’s does the future hold for tech? Specifically, in 2022, what do you predict for data, AI, cloud computing, security, digital transformation? Will edge computing continue its rapid growth? What’s your most consequential prediction for 2022?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Tech Prediction 2022 Crowdchat page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it is created.

Special Guests, Predictions for Tech in 2022

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Questions for the Tweetchat

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

Let’s get right to it: what’s your most consequential prediction for tech in 2022? A change, milestone, shocking development? What tech sector will be the biggest overall winner in 2022? Running second to this big winner, what’s another key trend on the upswing in 2022? Which tech sector will see the greatest loss in momentum in 2022? What will be a big surprise in 2022 technology? What shocker is on the way? Will artificial intelligence live up to its deafening hype in 2022? The security sector? Will ransomware attacks start to fade in 2022? Next-gen tech: blockchain, crypto, NFT, fintech – forecast for next year? The “digital transformation” focus – fade or grow larger in 2022? Now that you’ve heard everyone’s forecasts, care to amend your own? If not, what’s your one wild guess for tech in 2022?

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2021*

Jan. 12: What’s Up in Next-Gen Data Security

Feb. 9: Why Data Orchestration is Fast Replacing Batch Processing

March 9: What’s Next-Gen in Health-Care IT?|

April 13: The Home as Enterprise Branch

May 11: Next-Gen Networking Products & Services

June 8: Challenges in AI

July 15: VDI and Enabling Hybrid Work

Aug. 17: DevOps & Agile Development

Sept. 14: Trends in Data Storage, Protection and Privacy

Oct. 12: DataOps and the Future of Data Management

Nov. 9: New Tech to Expect for 2022

Dec. 14: Predictions for Tech in 2022

*all topics subjects to change