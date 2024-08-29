During a live conversation on the X (Twitter) platform, a group of industry experts discusses current and future trends in cloud computing.

Join eWeek at 11 AM Pacific on Tuesday, September 17, for a lively, in-depth discussion of future directions in cloud computing as eWeek Senior Editor James Maguire moderates our next monthly TweetChat on the X platform (formerly Twitter).

A panel of industry experts will discuss the evolving trends shaping the future of cloud computing, a platform that now supports and drives innovation in sectors from AI to data to cybersecurity. Our aim is to offer thought leadership that enables companies to maintain a competitive strategy as cloud continues to move forward.

See below for the resources you need to participate in the eWeek TweetChat.

Expert Panelists

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following:

Evan Kirstel, Chief Digital Evangelist, eVIRa Health

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Senior Editor, eWeek [moderator]

Please check back for additional expert guests.

TweetChat Questions: The Future of Cloud Computing

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following:

Cloud computing, once revolutionary, is now established as the enterprise default. What is your sense of its current rate of development? What key trends are driving the cloud sector here in later 2024? What’s the most difficult cloud computing challenge today? Security? Finding staff? Containing overages? How do you recommend companies address this difficult challenge? Looking to the near term future: what shifts do you see in cloud as it evolves over the next few years? How can companies best keep up with – or stay ahead of – these changes in cloud? How will cloud computing be influenced by artificial intelligence and generative AI? Or: how will generative AI influence cloud? What about the future of cloud and a related technology (besides AI)? How about the future of cloud and edge computing, or cloud and data? Your longer term sense of the cloud? What do you see 5 or more years from now? A last Big Thought about cloud computing – what else should managers, cloud customers, or providers know about enterprise cloud?

How to Participate in the TweetChat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM Pacific on September 17. To participate:

Open X in your browser. You’ll use this browser to post your replies to the moderator’s questions.

Open X in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by the TweetChat panel of experts.

That’s it – you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM Pacific to take part. Note that there is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eweekchat column.

TweetChat Schedule for 2024*

September 17: The Future of Cloud Computing

October 15: How to Get the Most from Your Data

November 12: Cybersecurity and AI: Potential and Challenges

December 10: Tech Predictions for 2025

*all topics subject to change