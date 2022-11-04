As cloud grows, the skills gap is a pressing issue. What's the best way for companies to handle this issue?

I spoke with Varun Bijlani, Global Managing Partner, Leader of the Hybrid Cloud Transformation Team at IBM Consulting, about how companies should handle the skills gap as they manage the growth of their cloud deployment.

Among the topics we discussed:

I know you’re very involved with the cloud transformation journey of many companies, the challenges of adopting the cloud. What are the big issues here, and what does the Transformation Index say about this?

Given that a skills gap is a big part of the problem, how are you advising clients to overcome this?

How is IBM Consulting addressing this skills gap for clients? What’s the IBM advantage in this regard?

The future of cloud transformation? What are some key milestones we can expect going forward?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: