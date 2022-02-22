Akamai recently acquired cloud company Linode. I spoke with Blair Lyon, VP of Cloud Experience at Linode, about the acquisition, and the benefits of using a so-called ‘alternative’ cloud provider.
- Big news: Linode has been acquired by Akamai.
- What is the ‘alternative’ cloud provider market, and what kinds of customers and users are drawn to this sector?
- I know that the word “Linode” is a combination of “Linux” and “node.” Is an open platform important to Linode’s users?
- What are the challenges these customers face?
- From where you sit, how do you approach or integrate with the hyperscalers?
- What’s the future of cloud and multicloud, as you see it?
