Along with enormous potential, cloud computing also creates major complexity. Here are expert tips to simplify your cloud deployment.

I spoke with Grace Liu, Sr. Vice President of Information Technology at Seagate Technology, about four mistakes that companies should avoid when working to simplify the many complexities of cloud computing.

The mistakes to avoid are:

1) Increasingly, organizations are seeking simplification of architectures without the unpredictability of costs, services, and complex layers of tech at scale. It’s a tricky endeavor because the fixes themselves can invite more complexity and disruption. Adapting the simplifying solutions at the wrong time.

Follow up: Do you see this particularly with multi-cloud? Seems like the potential is enormous but the complexity even more so.

2) Only thinking about components, not solutions.

Follow up: Instead, companies should focus on an over-arching solution; this is, a plan?

3) Assuming that a perfect solution exists.

Follow up: Of course today’s rate of change in the IT landscape makes perfection even more elusive.

4) Overextending a solution that works for one scenario to another application without proper testing.

Follow up: Interesting. What’s an example of this?

