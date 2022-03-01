I spoke with Bernard Golden, Executive Technical Advisor at VMware, about why forward-looking cloud deployments require a cloud native approach; he also discusses the spectacular growth of the hyperscalers.
Among the topics we covered:
- You’ve written an interesting article for eWeek, Why Cloud Means Cloud-Native. I want to talk about why that’s true, but first, what’s your sense of how are companies approaching cloud native? Reluctantly? Eager to get on board?
- So why does cloud mean cloud-native?
- A few cloud native best practices?
- You wrote an article for eWeek about cloud growth. Clearly the hyperscalers are growing leaps and bounds. What does it mean for customers?
Watch the video: