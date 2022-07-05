Join our monthly eWeek Tweetchat as a panel of experts discuss and debate the emerging technology of low code / no code.

On Tuesday, July 19, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Getting Started with Low Code / No Code, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – best practices, challenges, and strategies for launching a low code / no code deployment. These tools are known to be easy to use; but is getting started really that easy?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Low Code Tweetchat page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: Low Code / No Code

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Tweetchat Questions: Low Code / No Code

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

Why do companies choose low code no code platforms? What’s the advantage? What should companies know as they select a low code / no code tool set? What should companies be aware of as they start to roll it out to employees? Is this ‘very easy’ tool as easy as it sounds? What Best Practices advice would you give them to optimize their low code / no code deployment? What’s the relationship between low code / no code and artificial intelligence? What’s a big myth associated with low code / no code? The future of low code? Where will we be in 3-5 years? What else is important about low code development – what else should companies be aware of?

Go here for CrowdChat information.

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

July 19: Getting Started with Low Code / No Code

Aug 16: Overcoming Multicloud Challenges

Sept 20: The Future of Edge Computing

Oct 18: Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice

Nov 15: Building Your AI Deployment

Dec 13: Enterprise Tech in 2023

*all topics subjects to change