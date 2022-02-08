I spoke with Brian Cockrell, Co-Founder and Product Owner of Unite, at Intel, about the content sharing application market; we also discussed Unite, a sharing application he helped create.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you look at the sector of content sharing apps, what are some key trends you see? How can people better understand this sector?
- Let’s talk about Unite. What challenges or business needs does it address that other applications don’t handle?
- If you look at the future of Unite, and of the content sharing app sector broadly, what do you see? Any milestones or trends we should expect?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video: