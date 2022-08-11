I spoke with executives from Nvidia and Equinix about the challenges involved with deploying AI at scale; we also discussed the optimal architecture for enabling AI growth. The experts in our discussion:
Zachary Smith, Global Head of Edge Infrastructure, Equinix
Justin Boitano, VP, Enterprise and Edge Computing, Nvidia
Among the topics we discussed:
- What are the challenges companies face as they work to deploy artificial intelligence at scale? Is it primarily a data management challenge?
- What advice would you give these companies? Specifically, what’s the ideal architecture for enabling AI at scale?
- Let’s look at a real world example: Continental and its self-driving vehicles.
- What’s your forecast for the future of enabling AI at scale? What milestones can we expect in the years ahead?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: