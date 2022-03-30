An expert in the field explains that AI is very much in its infancy – but has enormous potential in the near term.

I spoke with Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder and CEO of People.ai, about the current state of artificial intelligence, and how data from top sales performers can guide the overall sales team.

Among the topics we covered:

Misconceptions and challenges surrounding AI: it seems like there is considerable hype around AI – as if it can solve all problems – when in fact it’s still in its infancy. Agree, disagree?

How does People.ai help customers such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Ivanti, Okta, and Zoom increase the revenue generated by every sales representative?

What’s the future of AI as it relates to sales and revenue promotion?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: