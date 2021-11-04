We are living in an experience-focused economy – where digital transformation is growing – users buy outcomes. The days of having a single app that accommodates the end-to-end user journey are over. Organizations must adapt to change by tapping into the potential around devices and experiences that people enjoy every day.
Avaya characterizes this new reality as a “composable enterprise,” which involves creating unique experiences for users either by using pre-built apps or creating brand new ones.
I recently met with Avaya’s chief marketing officer Simon Harrison in person, during the annual GITEX Global trade show in Dubai. Avaya showcased how companies are using its composable solutions to keep up with changing customer expectations. Highlights of the interview, done in conjunction with eWEEK eSPEAKS, are below:
- At GITEX, Avaya announced Experience Builders, an ecosystem of Avaya’s services, partners, and developers. Avaya and its partners are working closely together to help organizations create unique experiences for users, specifically around communication and collaboration. Whether organizations want to subscribe to existing experiences or build new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experiences, they can compose any solution they want by tapping into the ecosystem.
- Experience Builders is a culmination of the transformation Avaya has gone through. Avaya evolved from an on-premises unified communications (UC) provider to a cloud company, and now, a composable platform provider with a rich portfolio of contact center as a service (CCaaS), unified communications as a service (UCaaS), and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) solutions.
- Avaya’s competitors still largely market to IT professionals without really thinking about the end user. Avaya, on the other hand, centers everything around the user. Earlier this year, Avaya launched its OneCloud AI-powered experience platform. By using OneCloud, together with Experience Builders, organizations have a variety of composable solutions to choose from.
- Avaya Spaces is a composable app built using OneCloud CPaaS. Spaces is designed for team collaboration with video conferencing, chat, calling, and file sharing capabilities. Users can define their “spaces” based on certain objectives or tasks. It integrates with Google, Microsoft Office 365 and Teams, Salesforce, Slack, and others. Alternatively, companies can use the Spaces application programming interfaces (APIs) to build any workflow.
- Toolwire is an example of a platform that taps into the capabilities of Avaya Spaces. The learning platform builds upon Spaces to provide universities and companies with customized, experience-focused collaboration tools. It can be recomposed into anything an organization wants—with features like gamification and learning blocks for breakout sessions—so students learn the way they want to learn.
- Nuuday is another example. The company is using Google Contact Center AI combined with Avaya tools to compose a new way of augmenting experiences for advisors. This is where the value of the Experience Builders comes in. Nuuday isn’t just using Avaya tools. It’s tapping into the expertise of Avaya’s tech partners like Google.
- Organizations can’t have a good quality customer experience without a good quality employee experience. Whenever employees become the integration point for data, it’s going to frustrate customers. Avaya wants to end the front and back office divide by giving organizations a more cohesive way to work. This thinking is essential to building truly progressive composed solutions.