What are the trends driving change in the enterprise network?

I spoke with Zeus Kerravala, industry analyst at ZK Research, about the rapid changes in enterprise networking, as tech advances and digital transformation prompt numerous shifts.

Among the topics we discussed:

The role of the network today: What’s a trend driving the evolution of the network – hybrid work, digital transformation?

What’s your advice for cloud networking in the era of multicloud?

Wireless 5G vs. Wi-Fi 6/6E: thoughts?

What about networking and AIOps /Automation?

