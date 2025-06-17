eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

A new Gallup survey reports that 40% of US employees now use AI at least a few times per year, up from 21% two years ago. Among those who use it more regularly, such as weekly or more, usage has climbed from 11% to 19%. Daily users of AI have also increased from 4% to 8% in the last year.

White-collar workers and tech pros lead the way

This embrace of AI isn’t uniform across all job types. The Gallup report highlights that AI adoption has “increased primarily for white-collar roles,” with 27% of white-collar employees now frequently using AI at work, a 12% increase since 2024. Industries leading this charge include technology (50%), professional services (34%), and finance (32%).

By contrast, AI adoption among front-line and production workers slipped slightly from 11% in 2023 to 9% this year.

Leadership outpaces workforce in daily AI use

Managers are outpacing their teams in AI adoption, according to Gallup’s findings. One in three senior leaders — defined as managers of other managers — report using AI frequently, nearly double the rate (16%) among non-managerial staff.

Gallup’s chief scientist for workplace management and wellbeing, Jim Harter, said in a comment to Business Insider, “There’s probably more leaders experimenting with it because they see the urgency and they see it as a competitive threat potentially.”

Harter noted that leaders are likely “feeling added pressure to think about AI and how it can increase efficiency and effectiveness.”

Job loss fears steady despite AI’s rise

Even with AI tools becoming more commonplace, fears around job displacement have not escalated. Only 15% of US workers say it’s very or somewhat likely that automation or AI will eliminate their jobs within five years; a figure that has remained unchanged since 2023.

However, certain sectors, like technology (21%), retail (21%), and finance (20%), show slightly higher levels of concern.

AI use without clear direction

About 44% of employees report that their company has started using AI, but just 22% say leadership has provided a clear plan for how it will be used. The lack of clarity is slowing broader integration.

The most common barrier cited by workers is not understanding how AI supports their role. Even among those already using AI, only 16% strongly agree the tools are beneficial.

Gallup’s research indicates that employees are three times more likely to feel prepared when leaders clearly outline how AI will be deployed. Although AI is becoming a bigger part of work life, without better guidance, many employees still don’t see the value or know how to use it safely.

