eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries worldwide, sparking both excitement and concern about its impact on employment. Recent research by the Pew Research Center highlights growing anxiety among U.S. workers about job displacement due to AI. eWeek’s own research provides insight into which roles are most vulnerable, which jobs are more secure, and how you can AI-proof yourself at work.

U.S. workers are afraid

The Pew study found that 19% of U.S. workers believe their current job is at risk of being automated in the next two decades. The study also revealed deeper anxiety, with a significant portion of respondents expressing concerns about AI’s broader impact on job security and wages. This underscores the pressing need for workers to understand the changing employment landscape and proactively adapt.

Jobs at risk: Should you be concerned?

Certain industries are particularly vulnerable to AI-driven automation. eWeek highlights that jobs involving repetitive, data-heavy tasks are among the most endangered. Roles such as data entry clerks, telemarketers, and cashiers face a higher likelihood of being replaced by AI-powered systems that excel in handling structured information and customer interactions.

Moreover, blue-collar positions that involve predictable physical tasks — like assembly line work — are increasingly being automated with advanced robotics. As businesses look to boost efficiency, employees in these roles may experience heightened job insecurity.

AI-proof careers: Which jobs are safer?

While some professions are susceptible to AI disruption, other fields are more likely to be resilient. eWeek identified careers that emphasize creativity, emotional intelligence, and complex problem-solving as less vulnerable — for instance, healthcare professionals, teachers, social workers, and creative roles like writers, designers, and artists are better positioned to thrive in an AI-driven future. These roles require human judgment, empathy, and adaptability, skills difficult to replicate with current AI technologies.

Additionally, technical roles related to AI development itself — AI engineers, data scientists, and cybersecurity specialists, for example — are in growing demand, offering strong career prospects for those willing to pivot.

Strategies to stay ahead

To safeguard their careers, workers can adopt strategies to remain competitive in an AI-influenced job market:

Upskill and reskill: Continuous learning is crucial. Investing time in developing technical skills such as coding, data analysis, or AI fundamentals can enhance employability.

Continuous learning is crucial. Investing time in developing technical skills such as coding, data analysis, or AI fundamentals can enhance employability. Embrace soft skills: Critical thinking, communication, and emotional intelligence are highly valued traits that are difficult for AI to emulate.

Critical thinking, communication, and emotional intelligence are highly valued traits that are difficult for AI to emulate. Adapt to emerging technologies: Staying informed about AI trends and integrating them into daily workflows can help employees remain relevant.

Staying informed about AI trends and integrating them into daily workflows can help employees remain relevant. Seek growth industries: Shifting to sectors poised for expansion, such as healthcare or green energy, may provide greater job security.

The road ahead

AI’s influence on the job market is both growing and still unclear, and its impact will vary across industries. While some workers may face displacement, others will discover new opportunities by embracing change and enhancing skillsets. If you’re concerned about your future, taking proactive steps now can ensure long-term career stability.

Learn more about the Pew Research study on AI and jobs.