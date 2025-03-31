eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

AI is not only transforming the way people work — it’s also turning some tech entrepreneurs into billionaires. Across just four AI companies, 15 founders have collectively amassed $38 billion in wealth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which profiles the world’s 500 richest individuals.

“The speed of the AI revolution – from startup ideas to attracting mega backers and billion-dollar valuations – stands out’’ among wealth advisors, Bloomberg noted.

Some possible new members in the billionaires’ club

The number of AI billionaires is expected to grow, with additional funding rounds reportedly in progress. According to Bloomberg, these deals could bring at least 14 more individuals into the fold, adding $33 billion in collective wealth.

These are the startups that might spawn the next wave of possible AI billionaire founders.

Anysphere : Founded in 2022 by Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, Arvid Lunnemark, and Aman Sanger with a valuation of $10 billion. Anysphere is known for its AI coding tool cursor.

: Founded in 2022 by Michael Truell, Sualeh Asif, Arvid Lunnemark, and Aman Sanger with a valuation of $10 billion. Anysphere is known for its AI coding tool cursor. Anthropic : Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish, and Christopher Olah. The company, known for its chatbot Claude, was formed by a team of former OpenAI employees and has a valuation of $61.5 billion.

: Founded in 2021 by Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish, and Christopher Olah. The company, known for its chatbot Claude, was formed by a team of former OpenAI employees and has a valuation of $61.5 billion. CoreWeave : Founded in 2017 by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee, three former commodities traders who decided to start a crypto mining business. They pivoted to AI after crypto markets collapsed two years later and now operate 32 data centers in the U.S. and Europe. The company has a $23 billion valuation, the biggest U.S. tech IPO since 2023, according to Bloomberg.

: Founded in 2017 by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee, three former commodities traders who decided to start a crypto mining business. They pivoted to AI after crypto markets collapsed two years later and now operate 32 data centers in the U.S. and Europe. The company has a $23 billion valuation, the biggest U.S. tech IPO since 2023, according to Bloomberg. FigureAI : Founded in 2022 by Brett Adcock, the startup aims to build AI-enabled humanoids to create a better life for future generations. The company has a $39.5 billion valuation.

: Founded in 2022 by Brett Adcock, the startup aims to build AI-enabled humanoids to create a better life for future generations. The company has a $39.5 billion valuation. Perplexity : Founded in 2022 by Aravind Srinivas, Johnny Ho, Andy Konwinski, and Denis Yarats as an AI-powered search tool that aims to compete with Google. The company has an $18 billion valuation.

: Founded in 2022 by Aravind Srinivas, Johnny Ho, Andy Konwinski, and Denis Yarats as an AI-powered search tool that aims to compete with Google. The company has an $18 billion valuation. Safe Superintelligence : Founded in 2024 by Ilya Sutskever, Daniel Gross, and Daniel Levy, with plans to create a “safe superintelligence’’ product, Bloomberg reported. Its valuation is $32 billion.

: Founded in 2024 by Ilya Sutskever, Daniel Gross, and Daniel Levy, with plans to create a “safe superintelligence’’ product, Bloomberg reported. Its valuation is $32 billion. Scale AI : Founded in 2016 by Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo to help label and prepare data to train machine learning models. Its valuation is $14 billion.

: Founded in 2016 by Alexandr Wang and Lucy Guo to help label and prepare data to train machine learning models. Its valuation is $14 billion. Thinking Machines Lab: Founded in 2025 by Mira Murati, Barret Zoph, John Schulman, Lilian Weng, and Andrew Tulloch, among more than 30 people listed on the “founding team.” The company does not have a product yet but intends to focus on “human-AI collaboration,” Bloomberg reported. It has a valuation of $9 billion.

Current tech billionaires

Eight of the current top 10 billionaires work in tech. They are: