Americans are increasingly turning to AI and therapy chatbots, driving the rapid expansion of digital mental health platforms that promise 24/7 access to support. However, therapists and other experts are raising concerns about the safety and effectiveness of replacing human interaction with algorithms, warning of potential risks.

Recent studies from OpenAI and MIT Media Lab reveal a growing reliance on AI bots for emotional support, with users drawn to their “human-like sensitivity.” Some respondents even develop a sense of friendship with these AI tools, finding them easier to confide in than real people.

Tech over therapists: Why Americans are choosing AI chatbots

A significant number of the population, particularly younger adults, is embracing AI for mental health concerns. According to a YouGov survey, 55% of Americans aged 18 to 29 say they feel comfortable discussing mental health concerns with an AI chatbot, with many perceiving benefits like accessibility and anonymity as outweighing the potential drawbacks.

The appeal of AI therapy is closely tied to the nationwide shortage of mental health services. The U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration reports that over 122 million Americans live in designated mental health professional shortage areas. This limited availability of timely and affordable support is a major factor why people are exploring AI tools.

The dark side of digital empathy

While AI chatbots offer accessible mental health support, OpenAI and MIT Media Lab’s research exposes another perspective: Their findings unveils that excessive use of voice-based chatbots, particularly with neutral-voice settings, can lead to increased loneliness and emotional dependence.

Using artificial intelligence for emotional needs is also met with skepticism from many mental health professionals who argue that AI lacks the fundamental qualities necessary for effective therapy. As Hannah Zeavin, author of “The Distance Cure: A History of Teletherapy,” noted as reported by The Washington Post, “We know we can feel better from writing in a diary or talking aloud to ourselves or texting with a machine. That is not therapy.”

Therapists argue that genuine empathy and the ability to build a therapeutic relationship are critical components of successful treatment, and that these elements cannot be replicated by an algorithm. They also express concerns about the potential for AI to misinterpret complex emotional cues or provide inappropriate advice.

Can AI support replace human connection?

It’s important to think carefully and weigh the risks before seeking emotional support from an AI companion. While these tools provide immediate, round-the-clock comfort, overreliance on them might even make matters worse. There are still roles AI cannot replace — and human depth, authenticity, and warmth are among them.