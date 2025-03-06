eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Alibaba has unveiled QwQ-32B, an AI model it claims can outperform DeepSeek and OpenAI’s models while requiring far fewer resources. The launch boosted Alibaba’s stock and intensified competition in the AI sector.

Alibaba’s QwQ-32B release elevates its market position and shifts the dynamics between major players in AI. While DeepSeek and OpenAI have set high standards, Alibaba now presents a potential challenge. Companies gain access to a powerful alternative that could drive down costs while maintaining performance. With investment dollars flooding the sector, Alibaba’s bold move could permanently alter AI’s development trajectory.

Inside Alibaba’s AI model QwQ-32B

QwQ-32B is a generative AI model that represents a major step forward in balancing performance and efficiency. Introduced by Alibaba in November 2024 under the name QwQ (short for Qwen-with-Questions), the model has since been enhanced to sharpen its coding, mathematics, and problem-solving capabilities. Its design is notably compact, using just 32 billion parameters to achieve remarkable results, cutting resource requirements.

Optimized for minimal resource use, QwQ-32B reduces the high infrastructure costs typically tied to AI models, making advanced technology more accessible to businesses without heavy investment.

How Alibaba’s AI model stacks up against DeepSeek and OpenAI

Alibaba’s QwQ-32B model dramatically outshines DeepSeek and OpenAI in efficiency. While DeepSeek’s R1 demands 1600GB of VRAM to run its 671 billion parameters, QwQ 32B operates on just 24GB — a 98% reduction. Compared to OpenAI’s o1-mini, Alibaba’s AI model uses substantially lower computational requirements. It also demonstrated superior math problem-solving skills on the AIME24 benchmark, scoring 79.5, while OpenAI’s o1-mini scored 63.6.

This breakthrough makes Alibaba a strong contender in the AI race, bringing a viable alternative to current industry leaders.

Alibaba’s stock soars 8% amid AI model launch

Alibaba’s stock surged 8% following the positive market reception to the QwQ-32B AI model, which bolstered investor confidence in the company’s growing influence in the AI industry. The model’s success also contributed to a rise in the Hang Seng’s China Enterprises Index, underscoring the impact of new AI advancements on the broader tech sector. This move strengthens Alibaba’s position among leading AI companies, fueling anticipation for future developments.

Smarter, leaner AI: A competitive advantage

The release of the Alibaba AI model could change how your business approaches artificial intelligence. Its ability to perform complex tasks with lower costs and resources makes AI more accessible and scalable than ever. Adopting such technologies could help your company stay competitive, without overextending your budget. Models like QwQ-32B could provide the flexibility and efficiency you need to thrive in your industry.